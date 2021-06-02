Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Reaches $508.28 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $28.78 million and $80,232.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for approximately $508.28 or 0.01371866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00064955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00278487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00187356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.03 or 0.01058106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,061.70 or 1.00030187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 56,623 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

