Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 322 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

