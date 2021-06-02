Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.30 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,135 shares of company stock worth $39,949,186. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.19.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $236.20 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

