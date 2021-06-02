Mission Wealth Management LP Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.96.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $468.31 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.09 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

