Mission Wealth Management LP Has $995,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $198.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

