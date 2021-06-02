Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires £135.96 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 44 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £135.96 ($177.63).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 44 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £139.04 ($181.66).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 43 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £138.46 ($180.90).

On Monday, March 22nd, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67).

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 310.80 ($4.06) on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 941.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAB. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.