MLP (ETR:MLP) PT Set at €10.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

MLP (ETR:MLP) has been assigned a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on MLP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get MLP alerts:

ETR:MLP opened at €7.42 ($8.73) on Wednesday. MLP has a 12-month low of €4.55 ($5.35) and a 12-month high of €7.63 ($8.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 176.80 and a quick ratio of 175.73. The company has a market cap of $807.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.16.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.