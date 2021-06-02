MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,795 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

