MMA Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 414,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,120,873. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

