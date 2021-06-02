MobileGo Market Capitalization Tops $1.94 Million (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. MobileGo has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $1.07 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00081995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.01030218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.78 or 0.09559615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00052070 BTC.

MobileGo (MGO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

