Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

MODN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. 7,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10. Model N has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

