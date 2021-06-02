Momo (MOMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Momo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOMO opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Momo has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

