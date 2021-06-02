Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $82,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.51.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.