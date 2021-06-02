MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. MoneyGram International also reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,900 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $8,815,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 351,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 125,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 4,991,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $878.80 million, a PE ratio of -204.56 and a beta of 1.75. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

