MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,081,491.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. UBS Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.31.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $289.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

