Morgan Stanley Cuts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $126.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $158,654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

