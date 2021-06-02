Morgan Stanley Raises Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $40.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.78. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,383,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,996,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $17,519,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.