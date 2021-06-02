Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $53.69. 4,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 330,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Morphic alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 36,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $2,407,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,563,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 165,000 shares of company stock worth $10,034,650 and sold 570,547 shares worth $31,024,657. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $17,338,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after buying an additional 451,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,446,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Morphic by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 108,218.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 299,766 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.