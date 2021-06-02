Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,155,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 167,302 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 2.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $218,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.50. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $206.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

