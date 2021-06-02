MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $351,057,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in MSCI by 47.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 18.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 637,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,450,000 after purchasing an additional 98,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $461.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $495.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.72.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

