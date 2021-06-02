M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

