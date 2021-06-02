M&T Bank Corp Makes New $214,000 Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 327.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 185.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 114,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.97. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

