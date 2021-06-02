M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,808 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 999,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 399,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 129.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

BBVA stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.