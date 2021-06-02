M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,203 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

