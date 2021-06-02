M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,244 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 123,660 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 324,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.55.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

