M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,563 Shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFHT opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

