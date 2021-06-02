M&T Bank Corp Sells 962 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

TTGT opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $435,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,069.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,237 shares of company stock worth $6,005,446 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

