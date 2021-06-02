MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 521,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 121.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $35,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.