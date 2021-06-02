MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $60.27 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $60,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $377.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

