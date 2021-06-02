MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,629 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,300 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $41,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.94. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

