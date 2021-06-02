MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 1,261,535 Shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 17,364.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,535 shares during the quarter. Teledyne FLIR makes up 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.97% of Teledyne FLIR worth $71,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 111.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne FLIR news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $60.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. Teledyne FLIR’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Teledyne FLIR’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Teledyne FLIR

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

