MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $199.28 million and approximately $16,705.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.90 or 0.01027593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.82 or 0.09528478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051834 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,873,362,296 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars.

