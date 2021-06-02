Myriad Tops 1-Day Volume of $55,158.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and $55,158.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,783,275,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

