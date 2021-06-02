Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 213,429 shares.The stock last traded at $119.81 and had previously closed at $108.15.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

