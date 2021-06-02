Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) versus Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Critical Contrast

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natcore Technology and Ichor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ichor 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ichor has a consensus target price of $59.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Ichor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and Ichor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ichor $914.24 million 1.75 $33.28 million $2.20 25.86

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Ichor 4.64% 18.52% 8.96%

Summary

Ichor beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company primarily markets its products directly and through resellers to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Mexico, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

