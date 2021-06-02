National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.22

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.22 and last traded at $68.02, with a volume of 1364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $2.2812 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,791,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

