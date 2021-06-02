Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.87

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 15280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

