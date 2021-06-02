NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post sales of $116.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.14 million and the highest is $117.30 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $115.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $467.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $469.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $472.82 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $472.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,501,000 after purchasing an additional 188,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 174,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 152,115 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

NBTB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.87. 1,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

