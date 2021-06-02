NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Sells $75,995.82 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $522.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.98.
NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.
NeoPhotonics Company Profile
NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.
