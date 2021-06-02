NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Sells $75,995.82 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $522.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 212.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 232,249 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 63,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.