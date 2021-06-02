Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTOIY. Societe Generale lowered Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NTOIY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.61. 19,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.87. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

