NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.89-0.97 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.05.

NTAP stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,125. NetApp has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $80.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

