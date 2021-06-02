Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the highest is $3.18. Netflix posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $14.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $499.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $515.76. Netflix has a 12-month low of $404.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

