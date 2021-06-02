New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,767 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $151.88. 74,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

