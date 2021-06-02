New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 92,818 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 296,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 281,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 60,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.05. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

