New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,435 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $236.52. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,114. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.37. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

