New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,277,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 254,718 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. 1,913,204 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.78.

