New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 29th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.50.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107,505 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.