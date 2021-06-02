NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $47.12 on Top Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.06 million and $334,722.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $47.12 or 0.00124385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00284746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00186626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.09 or 0.01132667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,843.53 or 0.99894861 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.