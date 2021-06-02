NFTX Achieves Market Cap of $30.06 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, NFTX has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $30.06 million and $930,403.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $64.01 or 0.00169033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00082335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.01030581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.02 or 0.09582745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00052265 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.