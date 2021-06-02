Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,067 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

